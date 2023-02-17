Visually-impaired Okanagan skier training for Canada Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

Athletes from across the country are heading to P.E.I. and New Brunswick for the Canada Winter Games.

For B.C.’s Matthew Leach, 15, it will be the first time he races with other visually-impaired skiers.

“It will definitely be a new experience and I’m excited for it,” said Leach.

“The races are going to be a bit more fair.”

The Okanagan teen lives with a genetic condition that’s impacted his eyesight.

“I have Stargardt’s so it takes the centre of your vision away. It is kind of like just walking around with your fist about a couple of inches away from your face right in the centre of your eyes,” explained Leach.

But despite the vision challenges, Leach continues to pursue his love of skiing, with the assistance of a fellow 15-year-old who is working as Leach’s guide.

“I think it is really neat because you get to experience a different view of skiing,” said guide Chase Ferguson.

“When I ski raced it was just me and being able to guide Matthew is something I find really cool.”

The pair uses radio headsets as they ski.

“We just communicate through there with quick one-word questions and answers, so I’ll tell him when I’m going around a gate and he will tell me if there is a flush or a hairpin or a delay,” explained Leach.

Leach and Ferguson are now looking forward to putting all their training to the test in the para giant slalom and para slalom events in early March.

“It’s been a really cool time to be able to work with him and train with him and go through the steps and the struggles to improve,” said Ferguson.

As they get ready to leave for the Canada Winter Games, Leach has a simple goal in mind — to “have fun and enjoy the experience.”

In his Canada Winter Games biography, Leach said his personal role model is his older brother, Paralympian Logan Leach, who also lives with Stargardt’s disease