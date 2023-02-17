Police investigating alleged altercation at Kitchener, Ont. high school basketball game

See more sharing options

Someone at a Kitchener, Ont., high school apparently wanted to start a fight during a basketball game.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received several reports of disturbances including physical altercations at St. Mary’s High School on Thursday.

Officers were called to the school around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say there were between 300 and 400 in attendance at the basketball game.

They say at one point, some of the officers were surrounded by a large group of attendees resulting in additional officers being called in to help.

Investigators say teams were escorted off the court and the school was placed in lockdown as a safety precaution.

There is no word on any arrests or charges laid but police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.