Calgary police identify body found in northeast athletic park, seek info, dashcam footage from the public

The body found at Deerfoot Athletic Park on Thursday morning in Calgary has been ruled the victim of homicide.

Calgary police made the announcement Friday morning, following an autopsy that determined the victim’s identity as 58-year-old Judy Maerz of Calgary.

At around 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the athletic park at 1616 8 Ave. N.E. after a citizen located a body. Officers arrived to find the deceased Maerz’s body.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said police are currently only investigating the athletic park as a location of Maerz’s death, but haven’t ruled out that the body may have been transported there.

“There was a fire that was committed in the park at that time, so there may have been smoke, something that caught somebody’s attention,” Gregson said. “We believe that there was a fire that was set in an attempt to cover up evidence.”

Police are asking anyone who was at the park or who knows Maerz to come forward to help determine her activities in the past 24 hours. Investigators are also asking anyone with a dashcam who was northbound on Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive and 16 Avenue N.E. between 4 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to call CPS.

2:12 Homicide unit investigating after body found in northeast Calgary park

Gregson said police are interviewing family, friends and associates of the victim to try to put together a timeline of her final 24 hours.

“This was a horrific offense that occurred in a public area, and we’re seeking any information from the public that may be able to come forward,” Gregson said.

Anyone with information can call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.