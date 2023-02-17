Menu

Crime

Hamilton men charged in Stoney Creek break-and-enter that seriously injured witness

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 5:45 pm
Hamilton police have charged two men in an attempted break and enter on Feb. 5 at a car wash in the city's east end.
Hamilton police have charged two men in an attempted break and enter on Feb. 5 at a car wash in the city’s east end. Global News
Two Hamilton, Ont., men are facing charges in connection with an attempted break-in at a car wash in the city’s east end that seriously injured a bystander.

Investigators say the pair were arrested this week after driving a large truck into the Ezee Clean Car Wash at Highway 8 and Green Road in Stoney Creek on Feb. 5.

Officers were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. and say the men struck the victim as they fled with the vehicle.

“The suspects intentionally hit a witness with a pick-up truck causing the man to be seriously injured,” police spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email following the incident.

One man, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and faces eight charges including attempted murder, break and enter and arson.

He also had outstanding warrants in the city for dangerous operation of a vehicle and for flight from police.

The second man, a 45-year-old Hamilton, is facing three charges tied to the break-and-enter.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that other individuals are known to be involved in the incident.

Hamilton PoliceHit and RunBreak And EnterStoney CreekHighway 8Car Washgreen roadezee clean car wash
