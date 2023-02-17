21-year-old man in custody following police chase outside Prince Albert, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old was arrested and is in custody after a police chase outside Prince Albert, Sask. During the police chase on the evening of Feb. 16, 2023, the driver allegedly fired at least one gunshot at police.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS), it all started when police responded to the Unit Block of 28th Street East for a report that a man and woman had been threatened by two suspects with firearms.

“The suspects reportedly blocked their vehicle in a parking lot and pointed firearms at the man and woman before fleeing eastbound on 28th Street,” according to police.

“Approximately 10 minutes later, police located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the 500 Block of 13th Street East. However, the driver ignored police warnings to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed heading north, away from the city.”

PAPS stated that due to the serious nature of this incident and the report of threats involving firearms, officers pursued the vehicle outside the city. It was then that at least one gunshot was fired at police.

“Along Highway 693, the lone occupant of the vehicle was safely taken into custody at the scene,” police stated.

“Upon further investigation, police located live and spent rounds of ammunition and a long-barrelled rifle. Further investigation revealed a sawed-off rifle in a ditch close by.”

PAPS said the vehicle had been reported stolen from the 400 Block of 15th Street East in the early morning of Feb. 14, 2023.

The accused is facing numerous charges in connection with this incident and remains in custody. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Members with the PAPS’s Canine and Forensic Identification Section, along with RCMP assisted with this investigation. Police continue to investigate.