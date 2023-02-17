Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon man facing 34 charges after armed standoff with police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 4:04 pm
A 32-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody following a standoff with police and faces 19 charges on top of his previous 15 charges.
A 32-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody following a standoff with police and faces 19 charges on top of his previous 15 charges. Photo supplied: Saskatoon Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a 32-year-old Saskatoon man following a lengthy standoff with officers.

According to a release, the man was armed and barricaded but was taken safely into custody. The incident occurred on February 16, 2023, when members of the Guns and Gangs Unit were attempting to locate and arrest a man on several outstanding warrants.

Read more: 50-year-old Saskatoon man charged with possession of child pornography

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call to a related address reporting a person armed with a firearm and threatening self-harm,” stated police.

“Members of the Tactical Support Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team responded along with Patrol. Following several hours of negotiation, the man surrendered to police without further incident.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 arrests made in Saskatoon cocaine trafficking investigation

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

With the execution of a search warrant, police seized two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, and a small quantity of cocaine.

The accused is facing 19 new criminal code charges in addition to 15 charges on past warrants; many are weapons related.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police investigate 2 deaths on Wednesday'
Saskatoon police investigate 2 deaths on Wednesday
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceStandoffCustodyGuns and Gangs UnitSaskatoon Police StandoffTactical Support Unit and Crisis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers