Saskatoon man facing 34 charges after armed standoff with police

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a 32-year-old Saskatoon man following a lengthy standoff with officers.

According to a release, the man was armed and barricaded but was taken safely into custody. The incident occurred on February 16, 2023, when members of the Guns and Gangs Unit were attempting to locate and arrest a man on several outstanding warrants.

“At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call to a related address reporting a person armed with a firearm and threatening self-harm,” stated police.

“Members of the Tactical Support Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team responded along with Patrol. Following several hours of negotiation, the man surrendered to police without further incident.”

With the execution of a search warrant, police seized two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, and a small quantity of cocaine.

The accused is facing 19 new criminal code charges in addition to 15 charges on past warrants; many are weapons related.