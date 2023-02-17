Menu

Crime

Over $100K in street drugs seized during stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 4:39 pm
Police say close to $112,000 in illegal drugs were seized from a pair of men Feb. 16 in central Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
Police say close to $112,000 in illegal drugs were seized from a pair of men Feb. 16 in central Brantford, Ont. Brantford police
Two Ontario men have been charged following a Thursday morning encounter with police in Brantford’s city centre.

Detectives say the suspects were being investigated in connection to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Clarence Street and Grey Street.

The two men, identified by a tip from a resident, were approached by officers when a licence plate on a nearby parked vehicle matched that of a car reported to be stolen.

One of the men was arrested at the scene without incident, while another fled on foot.

The suspect in flight, a 22-year-old from Toronto, would be apprehended following a short foot chase.

About $112,400 in street drugs and a handgun would be found in the possession of the duo when arrested just before 11 a.m.

The Toronto man is facing 12 charges including a number of firearm offences as well as possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

The other, a 33-year-old from Brantford, is facing a single stolen property charge.

Stolen VehicleBrantfordBrantford newsStreet DrugsBrantford crimeCocaine SeizureFentanyl seizurefirearm arrestBrantford drugs
