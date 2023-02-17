Over $100K in street drugs seized during stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford, Ont.

Two Ontario men have been charged following a Thursday morning encounter with police in Brantford’s city centre.
Detectives say the suspects were being investigated in connection to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Clarence Street and Grey Street.
The two men, identified by a tip from a resident, were approached by officers when a licence plate on a nearby parked vehicle matched that of a car reported to be stolen.
One of the men was arrested at the scene without incident, while another fled on foot.
The suspect in flight, a 22-year-old from Toronto, would be apprehended following a short foot chase.
About $112,400 in street drugs and a handgun would be found in the possession of the duo when arrested just before 11 a.m.
The Toronto man is facing 12 charges including a number of firearm offences as well as possession of cocaine and fentanyl.
The other, a 33-year-old from Brantford, is facing a single stolen property charge.
