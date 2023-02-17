Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 2:10 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Don Mills Road and The Donway East area just after 9 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Suspect wanted after hit-and-run in Georgina leaves senior with serious injuries

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police said the northbound lanes of Don Mills Road were temporarily blocked.

“Delays in the area,” police warned in a tweet. “Consider taking alternate routes.”

Story continues below advertisement

CrimeToronto PoliceHit and RunTPSPedestrian StruckToronto Hit and runDon Mills Roadhit and run torontodonway east
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers