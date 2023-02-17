1 person taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Don Mills Road and The Donway East area just after 9 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the northbound lanes of Don Mills Road were temporarily blocked.

“Delays in the area,” police warned in a tweet. “Consider taking alternate routes.”

Story continues below advertisement