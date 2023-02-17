1 person taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Toronto: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Don Mills Road and The Donway East area just after 9 a.m.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Officers said the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the northbound lanes of Don Mills Road were temporarily blocked.
“Delays in the area,” police warned in a tweet. “Consider taking alternate routes.”
