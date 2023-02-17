Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted after hit-and-run in Georgina leaves senior with serious injuries

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 1:05 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a hit-and-run in Georgina, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 7:37 p.m., officers received a report that an 88-year-old pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the Metro Road North area.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Now

Investigators are now seeking to identify the driver of a silver vehicle that is missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext, 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

