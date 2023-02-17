Suspect wanted after hit-and-run in Georgina leaves senior with serious injuries

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a hit-and-run in Georgina, Ont.
York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 7:37 p.m., officers received a report that an 88-year-old pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the Metro Road North area.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators are now seeking to identify the driver of a silver vehicle that is missing its passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext, 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
