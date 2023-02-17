Global Backyard Bird Count encourages Okanagan residents to get outside and get counting

Get ready and get set to go out this weekend and count some birds as part of the 26th annual Global Backyard Bird Count.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is encouraging Canadians to get outside and participate in the weekend-long event that asks residents to go outside for at least 15 minutes to “listen for cheeps and caws and watch for birds in their yards, neighbourhoods, nature reserves or local parks.”

National media relations director Andrew Holland, recommends that anyone wanting to participate download either the eBird app or the Merlin Bird ID app onto their phones, which will help them identify the birds.

“Scientists can’t be behind every tree, lake or stream. They can’t be everywhere. So it’s really relying on people to track birds to keep an eye out for our feathered friends,” said Holland.

Story continues below advertisement

The count helps scientists get a clear picture of what’s going on with birds in a given region and where conservation efforts might be needed.

“Bird populations are declining specifically here in North America. There was a report done roughly three years ago called the “State of the Birds” report and it showed that Canada and the U.S. lost 2.9 billion birds over a 50-year period,” said Holland.

For anyone looking to participate who doesn’t have a backyard, you can go wherever — your favourite park, for example — open the eBird app or Merlin Bird ID app on your phone and start counting the birds in the area. You can also use the eBird app on a computer.

Alex Bodden, president of the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club, says he hopes the annual count will inspire more people to get into birding. He also has a recommendation on where to find the best birding spots in South Okanagan.

“If you go into eBird you can actually find hot spots that we as eBirders go to regularly,” said Bodden.

“If you are in Penticton, one of the best places to go is to the River Channel anywhere from the (S.S. Sicamous) to Skaha Lake.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 26th Global Backyard Bird Count starts Feb. 17 and you have until Feb. 20 to lock in your findings online. For more information about how to participate, visit birdcount.org