Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Indigo launches temporary website – for browsing only – after cybersecurity incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians warned of growing ‘hostile’ cyber threats'
Canadians warned of growing ‘hostile’ cyber threats
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed people online more than ever before and as a result, the number of sophisticated cyber threats is at an all-time high. In its newly-released assessment, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is outlining the top online dangers — and they involve some large targets. But as Dan Spector reports, the average person could also get hit at any time – Oct 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has created a temporary website for customers to use for browsing after a cybersecurity incident hit the company.

In a notice posted to the new site, the Toronto-based books and home goods retailer says the temporary website only allows for browsing and Indigo purchases still cannot be made online.

The company offered no timeline for when its website might return but says its team is working hard to restore its online experiences.

Trending Now

Read more: Indigo at risk of reputational damage as website outage drags on, experts say

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Indigo also noted its app is unavailable and recommends customers looking to make purchases through its app or website to check back daily for updates and progress.

The company is facilitating in-store purchases, and has extended the 30-day exchange or return timeline for purchases that had to brought back between Feb. 8 and 15. Customers with such items will now have until Feb. 21 to make returns.

Story continues below advertisement

Indigo first notified customers of a cybersecurity incident that left it unable to process electronic payments and offer sales on its website more than a week ago.

IndigoChaptersIndigo Canadaindigo cybersecurityChapters IndigoIndigo cybersecurity incidentIndigo newsIndigo websitechapters website down
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers