Regina youth charged with attempted murder after teen gravely injured in knife fight

A 16-year-old Regina youth is charged with attempted murder in relation to a weapons incident that involved a knife and a 14-year-old youth.

The Regina Police Service said they received a call Thursday around 1:35 a.m. for a report of a weapons offence on the 2000 block of Osler Street.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, who was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Police learned that a fight broke out, and the boy got assaulted with a knife by another boy.

The 16-year-old suspect was later found and arrested.

The youth made his first appearance in provincial youth court Thursday afternoon.