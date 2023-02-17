Regina youth charged with attempted murder after teen gravely injured in knife fight

A 16-year-old Regina youth is charged with attempted murder in relation to a weapons incident that involved a knife and a 14-year-old youth.
The Regina Police Service said they received a call Thursday around 1:35 a.m. for a report of a weapons offence on the 2000 block of Osler Street.
Officers found a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, who was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Police learned that a fight broke out, and the boy got assaulted with a knife by another boy.
The 16-year-old suspect was later found and arrested.
The youth made his first appearance in provincial youth court Thursday afternoon.
