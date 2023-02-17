Police lay fraud charges after attempted grandparent scam in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve arrested two men from Montreal after an attempted grandparent scam on Thursday.

Police said a homeowner received a call in the afternoon from someone he believed was his granddaughter.

The caller then reportedly handed the phone to a man, who told the victim he was a police officer, and said his granddaughter would need $18,000 in cash in order to be released from custody.

Police said the resident agreed to pay and made arrangements to have someone pick up the money at his house later in the day.

He then spoke to his real granddaughter and realized the earlier call was a scam.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, members of the service fraud and general investigations and intelligence units of Guelph police took over.

They said officers were waiting when a suspect came to collect the money and arrested him. They said officers saw a nearby vehicle make a quick U-turn following the arrest.

The two men, aged 22 and 23, have been charged with fraud.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Guelph at the end of March.