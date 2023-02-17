Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ukraine Select’s run for title ends with loss to Vermont at Quebec peewee tournament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 9:50 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukraine Team Select’s run at the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament ended with a 2-1 loss to Vermont Flames Academy at Videotron Centre on Friday.

Goal scorers Phillip Groeling and Kuba Pavlik staked Vermont to a 2-0 lead, before Oleksii Shkrabak answered for Ukraine late in the third period.

The Ukrainian team, consisting of 11- and 12-year-old refugees displaced by war in their home country, became the toast of the tournament after scoring a pair of victories in tournament’s Class AA division.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘These kids bring joy’: Ukrainian boys already winners at Peewee hockey tournament

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The squad defeated Team Romania Wolves 2-0 on Monday, in addition to handing the Boston Junior Bruins a 3-1 loss last Saturday. Following the victory over the Wolves, the team was hosted by the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, first at practice, then at their game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ukrainian players got to sit on the Canadiens’ bench to take in the pre-game warmups and received fist bumps and pucks from players as they prepared for the game.

The Canadiens also presented a welcome video in the first period highlighting their path through the tournament. The Ukrainian team received an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

HockeyUkraineQuebec CityUkrainian refugeesRussian InvasionPeewee HockeyUkrainian peewee hockey teamInternational Peewee Hockey TournamentUkraine SelectUkraine Team Select
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers