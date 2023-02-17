Things to do on the Family Day Monday in Hamilton

Monday will be a day off for most Ontarians as the province marks Family Day, the second long weekend of 2023.
The annual holiday, established in 2007, is meant to celebrate the importance of families.
Environment Canada’s forecast for the weekend is calling for temperatures above the freezing mark between Saturday and Monday, however, showers and flurries are expected for most of Family Day Monday.
Here are some things to check out during your time off on the Family Day weekend.
Winterfest
Hamilton’s Winterfest continues during the long weekend with dozens of events across the city, which includes the Art Gallery of Hamilton.
The King Street West gallery will host craft stations, workshops, sculptors and building on Monday.
The Hamilton Public Library is bringing back the Hub on Jackson Square’s rooftop, which includes the Snowy Science Fun exhibit, Rooftop Story Walk and Black Light Bubble Dance Party. The rooftop will also feature ice skating.
The events run between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.
Big Blue Blocks
The Hamilton Children’s Museum will travel to Ancaster’s Old Town Hall on Monday, where families can build and play with the Big Blue Blocks.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Family Day Model Train Show
The Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology will feature a display of model trains in the 1913 Electric Pumphouse building.
It’s an opportunity to speak with club members and learn about miniature trains as well as experience train-themed crafts and activities.
Entrance to the train show at the Woodward Avenue museum is free, with no tickets required.
However, tours of the museum do require tickets and can be booked online.
The museum will be open noon to 4 p.m. on Monday.
Family Day at Dundurn & the Hamilton Military Museum
Hamilton history at Dundurn National Historic Site will feature its regular guided tour of more than 40 rooms in Dundurn Castle.
The Hamilton Military Museum has a self-guided tour experience with dress-up and engaging activities while exploring the historical figures who lived in Hamilton during the War of 1812 and the First World War.
Tickets are available from the city’s website.
The event runs noon to 4 p.m.
The Gages: An early Upper Canadian family
From noon to 4 p.m. on Monday the Battlefield House Museum & Park will open the 200-year-old Gage home on King Street West to allow people to experience the work and play of an early Upper Canadian family.
Inside and outside Family Day Festival
The Dundas Museum and Archives and the Rotary Club of Dundas Valley Sunrise are presenting an inside and outside Family Day Festival 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Inside the museum are family activities, with the rotary skating rink offering outdoor ice skating and skating demonstrations.
The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Winter frog, train exhibits at the RBG
The Royal Botanical Gardens’ Frogs! A Ribbeting Exhibit will run until mid-April and will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday
It’s an opportunity to make new amphibi-friends with animal encounters, special school and youth programs as well as an After Dark 19+ event.
Meanwhile, the RBG’s “G scale” model train experience is a journey through four seasons of whimsical Canadian landscapes while telling the story of how railroads shaped the country’s history.
The Escarpment Train Exhibit at Rock Garden illustrates three eras of locomotion history including the steam engines of the late 1800s, the streamliners of the 1930s and the powerful modern diesels of the 1960s up to present day.
The train experience runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
OHL: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Kitchener Rangers
The Hamilton Bulldogs will play an afternoon matinee against the Kitchener Rangers.
Game time is 2 p.m. Monday at First Ontario Centre.
Family Day in Brantford's Harmony Square
The city of Brantford has a robust schedule of events for Monday, including ice skating, a kids’ show and fireworks.
Free events at Harmony Square in the city’s downtown include:
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Ice skating at Harmony Square.
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Family Disney trivia at Hudson Public (advance registration required).
- 6 p.m. – The BarryO Kidshow featuring followed by a local educator reading the classic Dr. Seuss story, The Lorax.
- 7:30 p.m. – Special fireworks display.
