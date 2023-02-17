Drugs and cash seized in London, Ont. police weapons investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after police seized illicit drugs from a vehicle in a weapons investigation in the downtown core Thursday afternoon.

At 1:15 p.m., police say a driver was travelling in the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East when they noticed a man in a vehicle believed to be carrying a firearm.

Police were contacted and the suspect vehicle was located around York and Waterloo streets. The suspect was arrested and York Street was closed for a short period of time following the initial investigation.

According to investigators, 12 grams of suspect cocaine was seized as well as $1,000 in cash. A firearm was not located.

A 24-year-old London man has been charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.