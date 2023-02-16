Jets power play sputters in 3-1 loss to league-worst Columbus

The Winnipeg Jets really need to figure out what is wrong with their power play.

Facing off against the worst team in the NHL in Columbus, the Jets went 1-for-7 with the man advantage, whiffing on three separate 5-on-3s, falling to the Blue Jackets 3-1 in the opener of a four-game road trip.

The Jets got out of the gates strong, dominating the first period but were struggling to beat Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Winnipeg’s slumping power play hoped to change that late in the period when they earned a brief 5-on-3 heading into the intermission, and with just 1.8 seconds left, they finally got on the board.

Blake Wheeler collected the puck in the corner as time wound down and whistled a cross-ice pass to Kyle Connor. The sniper caught it with his skate, kicked it to his stick and blistered a wrist shot past Korpisalo to open the scoring moments after the 5-on-3 expired.

The Jets held a 12-2 edge in shots on goal through 20 minutes but Columbus responded in the second, thanks in part to a pair of penalties taken by former Blue Jacket Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The Jackets did not score on their first power play but on their second chance, former Jet Patrik Laine ripped one over the left shoulder of David Rittich to tie the game exactly ten minutes into the second.

Winnipeg earned a second 5-on-3 of the game later in the period, lasting for just shy of a minute, but could not take advantage as Columbus finished with 14 second period shots to Winnipeg’s 12.

Early in the third, the Jets found themselves with another 5-on-3, and again they could not cash in as Korpisalo was playing well but Winnipeg seemed hesitant to shoot, as they mustered four shots total on their three 5-on-3 chances in the game.

Columbus also missed out on a pair of power play chances as the third period moved along but just ten seconds after a Neal Pionk penalty expired, the Jackets earned their first lead of the game.

Kent Johnson took a pass from Jack Roslovic on the half-wall and quickly spun to send the puck towards an unsuspecting Rittich through a bit of a screen. It was not a hard shot but Rittich didn’t pick it up until it was too late as it squeezed through to put Columbus ahead.

Winnipeg still had half of the period to try and get even again, and even got another power play look but again could not get one past Korpisalo.

A final push with the net empty bore no fruit before Columbus captain Boone Jenner iced the game with just three seconds remaining.

Korpisalo was named the first star of the game after making 37 saves while Rittich was saddled with the loss after stopping 21 shots.

With the loss, Winnipeg falls to 10-12 against teams from the Eastern Conference, not a good omen as they have a back-to-back upcoming against the Devils and Rangers, both ahead of the Jets in the league standings.

Their meeting with New Jersey begins Sunday at 6 p.m. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starts at 4 p.m.