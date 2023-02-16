Okanagan man with long criminal history back in court for alleged aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C. man with a lengthy criminal record dating back to the late ’90s appeared in court Thursday, for his most recent alleged offence.

Forty-two-year-old George Nicolas Young appeared in Supreme Court Thursday morning, on a charge of aggravated assault. He is said to have assaulted Tyler Tadeka back in August of 2021, in the latest of a long string of criminal offences.

The most notable of which, occurring in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2010. On that occasion, Young dragged Joel Reimer half a kilometre underneath his vehicle, while according to court testimony during the 2011 trial, witnesses could be heard screaming for him to stop.

The victim succumbed to his injuries, and Young was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for criminal negligence causing death and fleeing the scene of a crime.

Young’s history includes multiple violent crimes, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault of a peace officer and assault causing bodily harm.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Friday.