Crime

Toronto police officer charged after firearm reportedly stolen from vehicle

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 5:55 pm
Toronto police say it has arrested three people who fraudulently sold a home while its owners were out of the country. A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Toronto police say it has arrested three people who fraudulently sold a home while its owners were out of the country. A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A Toronto police officer has been charged in connection with the alleged careless storage of a firearm.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, an off-duty police officer was at Sherway Gardens at around 4:30 p.m. and parked his personal vehicle.

Police said when he returned to the vehicle, he discovered it had been broken into.

Officers said a bag containing his service firearm was stolen from his vehicle.

According to police, the off-duty officer then contacted police.

Officers said on Wednesday, 50-year-old Det. Const. Eugene Lee was arrested.

He has been charged with careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court in March.

According to the police, Lee, who is assigned to the force’s drug squad, and who has 14 years of service has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSFirearmOfficer ChargedToronto Police OfficerToronto Copcareless storage of firearm
