Toronto man charged in criminal harassment, indecent exposure investigation: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a criminal harassment and indecent exposure investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 3, officers were called to the Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive area.

Police said between June 1 and Feb. 13, a man allegedly approached children in an apartment building.

Officers allege the man would engage the children in conversation and ask them to attend his address.

According to police, he would attempt to give them items as gifts.

Police said the man allegedly exposed himself in one incident, and committed an indecent act in another incident.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, 58-year-old Mandoh Mojtavi from Toronto was arrested, police said.

He has been charged with two counts of harassment by watching and besetting, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose and committing an indecent act with intent to insult or offend another.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.