Flying objects over Canada, U.S. not tied to Chinese surveillance, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the three unidentified flying objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada last weekend do not appear to have come from China or any other country and did not have surveillance capabilities.

In a speech marking his most extensive comments yet about the objects and his decision to shoot them down, Biden said he makes “no apologies” for defending American airspace from foreign threats, including the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down earlier this month.

That event led NORAD, the continental air defence network, to closely scrutinize North American airspace — leading to the discovery of the three objects Biden confirmed were most likely benign.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” Biden said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”

Biden also confirmed reports that he has directed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures on dealing with unidentified objects in the skies. The team will create a set of updated “classified policy parameters” that will be delivered to Congress and remain classified, he said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Thursday there would be “updated protocols” announced this week.

Those will also include new rules and regulations for launching unmanned objects into U.S. airspace, as well as a better inventory of those devices, Biden said.

1:14 Biden outlines steps government is taking to ‘deal safely and effectively’ with objects in U.S. airspace

Biden has stayed largely silent on the issue of the three objects downed Friday off the coast of Alaska, Saturday over Yukon and Sunday over Lake Huron. The White House and other U.S. officials said at the time the objects posed a risk to civilian aircraft and that they could not rule out the possibility they had surveillance capabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

The president did not take questions from reporters Thursday who tried to press him on whether his decision to shoot down the objects was in response to political criticism that his administration waited too long to take action against the Chinese balloon, allowing it to drift for days across the continental U.S. before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.

0:57 Changes to radar system are responsible for uptick in flying objects being spotted: Biden

He did say that he was advised by the Pentagon not to give the order to shoot down the Chinese balloon while it was over land, citing the safety of civilians below due to the “sheer size of it.”

After taking steps to protect sensitive information along the balloon’s path, the decision was made to bring it down over water to protect civilians and allow the recovery of materials, including sensors that will be analyzed.

Story continues below advertisement

“And then we shot it down, sending a clear message,” Biden said. “The violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable. We will act to protect our country. And we did.

“We seek competition, not conflict with China,” he said later. “We’re not looking for a new Cold War. But I make no apologies.”

China has claimed responsibility for the balloon but said it was a weather aircraft, not one tied to surveillance or espionage. Beijing has sharpened its rhetoric against the U.S. in recent days, however, threatening to take action against the entities that shot down the balloon without giving details.

U.S. officials have said China operates a fleet of such balloons, which are a relatively inexpensive and difficult-to-detect method of gathering intelligence.

Amid the rising tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to China last week. Blinken travels Thursday to the Munich Security Conference amid speculation he might use the opportunity to meet top Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi who will also be attending the conference.

Biden said Blinken will lead efforts to establish a set of “global norms” for detecting, monitoring and responding to flying objects when travelling into sovereign airspace.

Story continues below advertisement

5:22 Public information on flying objects remains limited

He added he himself would be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the balloon and broader foreign interference concerns, but did not give a timeline for that conversation.

Earlier this week, Jean-Pierre and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that U.S. intelligence agencies were considering a “leading explanation” that the objects shot down last weekend are benign.

American and Canadian military units are still working to recover materials from the downed objects; their efforts have been hampered by difficult weather conditions.

— with files from the Associated Press