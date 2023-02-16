Writers’ festival organizers welcoming works from outside Wellington County for this year’s event

Send this page to someone via email

If you can put pen to paper, the Wellington County Museum and the Wellington County Library want to hear from you.

They are accepting submissions for this year’s Wellington County Writers’ Festival.

Organizers of the festival say this year they will be accepting work from people in the counties of Huron, Perth, Dufferin and Grey, the Region of Waterloo and the city of Guelph.

Sophia Grande-Lawlor, archivist assistant at the museum, said they are focused on sharing the work of emerging and established authors. She said it would be a great initiative to welcome others and explore the great writing that the area has.

The second annual event takes place at the Wellington County Museum and Archives on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be readings from authors and creative workshops as well as live entertainment.

People can find more information on the Wellington County Writers’ Festival by going to its website.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 24.