Canada

Recall issued for PC brand ‘Canadian Cheddar’ due to possible Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 1:01 pm
Ask The Doctor: What is Listeria and how to avoid it
WATCH: What is Listeria and how to avoid it – Sep 28, 2016
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling PC brand “Canadian Cheddar’ cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.

The affected product is 250 grams and has a best-before date of Aug. 24, 2023.

Consumers are asked to check if they have that particular cheese and to throw it out or return it to the store they bought it from.

The recall was triggered by CFIA testing, but so far there have been no reported illnesses.

If people have eaten this particular cheese and become sick, they should contact their health-care provider.

Listeria bacteria contamination can cause “vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness,” the recall notice says.

listeriaCHEESE RECALLCanada recallHealth Canada recallsrecall alertscanadian cheddarcheddar cheese recalllisteria cheese recallpc brand cheddar cheese recall
© 2023 The Canadian Press

