Annual Peterborough Snofest returns Family Day weekend

With some of the mild weather we’ve been experiencing in Southern Ontario this winter some might be thinking of sun and spring, rather than snow. But that isn’t stopping the City of Peterborough and community partners from hosting the annual “Snofest” event, in Peterborough Ont.

“We’ve done this for more than 40 years,” said Candace Buchanan, program coordinator in the City of Peterborough recreation services department. “It’s important for the community to have an opportunity to celebrate winter but also to get together.”

And there are a lot of chances to do just that with events running February 17 to 20, for Family Day weekend, and online challenges running throughout the month of February.

“The Wellness Centre is hosting a free family swim on the Friday (February 17), we also have a youth drop-in sports night that night, Saturday (February 18) we have the ‘Snow Much Fun Event’, down at the new city square, with skating and hot chocolate,” said Buchanan.

“We also have the pancake breakfast here (at the Wellness Centre) from 8:30 to 10 am on Sunday and we have a family skate on Monday at Healthy Planet Arena.”

For a full list of activities, you can visit the City of Peterborough website.

There is also a virtual aspect; check out the list of winter activities on the city’s website, snap a photo and tag “@PTBO Recreation” on facebook for a chance to win a prize.

And if the weather doesn’t cooperate, there are some no-snow contingency plans in place.

Regardless, Buchanan said the Snofest activities are a good way to get out and get involved.

“It is important for families and every demographic in the community to get outside to be well to be active and to be involved and bring each other together,” she said.

And she has noticed people making memories and traditions.

“There are a couple of individuals who have volunteered from the very beginning and now they are bringing their grandchildren, so definitely some traditions locally.”