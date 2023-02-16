Police respond to brawl among teens in Kitchener parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have asked people to avoid the Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue due to a fight involving several teens.

They issued a tweet at around 11:30 a.m. that noted that the brawl occurred on the Kitchener side of University Avenue where there is a shopping plaza.

Police also warned that they would have an increased presence in the area as a result of the incident.

About an hour after the intitial tweet, police issued a second, which said that there was no concern for public safety as a result of the incident.

The tweet also noted that there were no injuries reported to police in connection to the fight.

