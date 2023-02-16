Menu

Crime

Police respond to brawl among teens in Kitchener parking lot

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 12:19 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have asked people to avoid the Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue due to a fight involving several teens.

They issued a tweet at around 11:30 a.m. that noted that the brawl occurred on the Kitchener side of University Avenue where there is a shopping plaza.

Read more: Another arrest made in connection to Nov. 16 brawl in Kitchener

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police also warned that they would have an increased presence in the area as a result of the incident.

About an hour after the intitial tweet, police issued a second, which said that there was no concern for public safety as a result of the incident.

The tweet also noted that there were no injuries reported to police in connection to the fight.

Waterloo news Waterloo Regional Police Waterloo crime University avenue waterloo Fischer Hallman Road Kitchener Kitchener brawl University Avenue Kitchener Kitchener teens brawl Kitchener teens fight

