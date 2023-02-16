Menu

Canada

‘This is a human rights issue’: City of Edmonton defends swimming attire rules

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted February 16, 2023 11:54 am
The Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
The Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Global News
Social media chatter on Wednesday lead to the City of Edmonton needing to clarify its stance on letting any Edmontonian swim topless in city pools, calling it a human rights issue.

The city said the update to its swimming attire guidelines was made last summer after it decided to review the rules starting in 2019.

Trending Now

“This update to our swimming attire guidelines was implemented in June 2022, following a series of engagement sessions with focus groups in 2019 that included a diverse set of individuals from different age groups, cultural backgrounds, genders, gender identities and sexual orientations,” the city said in a statement.

The city said it determined that it can’t deny anyone from accessing a city-owned and operated pool because they want to swim without something covering their chest — generally something that men do and have done for decades.

Though they might make some uncomfortable, the city said the new guidelines must not discriminate on the basis of gender.

“This is a human rights issue and we have an obligation to treat all individuals equally when using city pools,” said the city.

Chests must be covered in other areas of recreation centres, according to the city.

City of EdmontonHuman RightsDiscriminationSexismequalitygender identityEdmonton rec centresbare chestcity of edmonton swim toplessedmonton swimming pools
