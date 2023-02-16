Menu

Canada

Guelph accepting application for board and committee positions

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 16, 2023 12:09 pm
Guelph city hall. View image in full screen
Guelph city hall. Matt Carty / Global News
Guelph residents will have an opportunity to help shape the future of the city.

The city announced on Thursday it is accepting applications to fill vacancies on their boards and committees.

They include:

  • Committee of Adjustment
  • The Elliott Board of Trustees
  • Guelph Museums Advisory Committee
  • Planning Advisory Committee
  • Tourism Advisory Committee
  • Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liaison Advisory Committee
  • Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee
In a news release, the city says it is looking for volunteers with diverse backgrounds and expertise who can represent the voices in our communities.

They say it is a unique way for people to provide input and expertise on matters that affect the entire community.

Anyone interested in applying to be on a board or committee can go to the City of Guelph’s website.

The deadline to apply is Mar. 9.

 

