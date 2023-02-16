Guelph accepting application for board and committee positions

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph residents will have an opportunity to help shape the future of the city.

The city announced on Thursday it is accepting applications to fill vacancies on their boards and committees.

They include:

Committee of Adjustment

The Elliott Board of Trustees

Guelph Museums Advisory Committee

Planning Advisory Committee

Tourism Advisory Committee

Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liaison Advisory Committee

Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee

In a news release, the city says it is looking for volunteers with diverse backgrounds and expertise who can represent the voices in our communities.

They say it is a unique way for people to provide input and expertise on matters that affect the entire community.

Anyone interested in applying to be on a board or committee can go to the City of Guelph’s website.

The deadline to apply is Mar. 9.