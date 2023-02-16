Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia says a record number of immigrants became permanent residents in 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 16'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s immigration minister says a record number of immigrants became permanent residents of the province in 2022.

Jill Balser says Nova Scotia welcomed 12,650 new permanent residents last year, surpassing the 2021 total by 38 per cent.

The minister acknowledged that amid the fast growth, the province is challenged by high demand for affordable housing and a strained health-care system.

Read more: Halifax population increased by more than 20,000 people in 2022

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The minister says immigration should be seen as an opportunity to recruit doctors, nurses and skilled tradespeople who will support Nova Scotia’s health system and housing construction.

Trending Now

She notes that since Nova Scotia’s population surpassed the one million mark at the end of 2021, it has added an estimated 35,000 additional people.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister says a growing population is an important part of Nova Scotia’s plans to expand the economy and improve health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.

Nova ScotiaHousingImmigrationImmigrantspermanent residentsNova Scotia Immigrationjill balserpopulation frowth
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers