Nova Scotia says a record number of immigrants became permanent residents in 2022

Nova Scotia’s immigration minister says a record number of immigrants became permanent residents of the province in 2022.

Jill Balser says Nova Scotia welcomed 12,650 new permanent residents last year, surpassing the 2021 total by 38 per cent.

The minister acknowledged that amid the fast growth, the province is challenged by high demand for affordable housing and a strained health-care system.

The minister says immigration should be seen as an opportunity to recruit doctors, nurses and skilled tradespeople who will support Nova Scotia’s health system and housing construction.

She notes that since Nova Scotia’s population surpassed the one million mark at the end of 2021, it has added an estimated 35,000 additional people.

The minister says a growing population is an important part of Nova Scotia’s plans to expand the economy and improve health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.