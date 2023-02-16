Guelph man charged, another cleared in connection with Wednesday stabbing at mall

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are being laid in connection with a stabbing outside a Guelph business.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service attended the scene at Bullfrog Mall at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North Wednesday afternoon.

They say they received a call about a disturbance involving a stabbing at around 12:30 p.m. Members of the forensic investigations unit also attended the scene.

Investigators say two male youths were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and were later treated and released.

They say two males were arrested at the scene. One of them, an 18-year-old from Guelph, is charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is being held for a bail hearing.

No charges were laid against the second individual and he was later released from custody.

Wednesday’s stabbing prompted several nearby schools, including John F. Ross CVI, to go into lockdown or a hold and secure position. All were lifted around 2 p.m.

It is not known whether the individuals involved in the incident attended any of the schools in the area, but the Upper Grand District School Board said in a news release that it will be offering support to students and staff all this week.

Guelph police are continuing their investigation into this incident. They are asking anyone who has videos or photos that they have not already shared with police to call them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7174 or 7145 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.