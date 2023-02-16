Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged, another cleared in connection with Wednesday stabbing at mall

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 16, 2023 11:15 am
Guelph police continue to investigate a stabbing outside a business. View image in full screen
Guelph police continue to investigate a stabbing outside a business. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges are being laid in connection with a stabbing outside a Guelph business.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service attended the scene at Bullfrog Mall at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North Wednesday afternoon.

They say they received a call about a disturbance involving a stabbing at around 12:30 p.m. Members of the forensic investigations unit also attended the scene.

Investigators say two male youths were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and were later treated and released.

They say two males were arrested at the scene. One of them, an 18-year-old from Guelph, is charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is being held for a bail hearing.

Trending Now

No charges were laid against the second individual and he was later released from custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Several Guelph schools put into lockdown or hold and secure after stabbing at area business

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Wednesday’s stabbing prompted several nearby schools, including John F. Ross CVI, to go into lockdown or a hold and secure position. All were lifted around 2 p.m.

It is not known whether the individuals involved in the incident attended any of the schools in the area, but the Upper Grand District School Board said in a news release that it will be offering support to students and staff all this week.

Guelph police are continuing their investigation into this incident. They are asking anyone who has videos or photos that they have not already shared with police to call them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7174 or 7145 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

AssaultStabbingGuelph NewsSchoolsLockdownYouthweaponchargedGuelph Police Servicehold and secureBullfrog Mall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers