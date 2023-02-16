2 Lanark County, Ont. men facing assault, forcible confinement and firearms charges

See more sharing options

Two Lanark County, Ont., men are facing a long list of charges after a search warrant was executed Feb. 15.

Police say members of the Lanark Detachment, OPP tactics and rescue unit, OPP emergency response team and community street crime unit were involved in the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the two men and the seizure of a firearm.

Dustin David Cutmore, 38, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township is charged with:

assault

assault with a weapon

use of a firearm while committing an offence

forcible confinement

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

failure to comply with a probation order

Michael David Ellis, 53, of Kitley Township is charged with:

assault

assault with a weapon

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

use of a firearm while committing an offence

pointing a firearm

forcible confinement

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)

possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

Both accused remain in custody with bail hearings scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Ontario court of justice in Perth.