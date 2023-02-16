2 Lanark County, Ont. men facing assault, forcible confinement and firearms charges

Two Lanark County, Ont., men are facing a long list of charges after a search warrant was executed Feb. 15.
Police say members of the Lanark Detachment, OPP tactics and rescue unit, OPP emergency response team and community street crime unit were involved in the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the two men and the seizure of a firearm.
Read more: Developer behind Brockville, Ont., aquatarium taking city to court
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Dustin David Cutmore, 38, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township is charged with:
- assault
- assault with a weapon
- use of a firearm while committing an offence
- forcible confinement
- possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
- failure to comply with a probation order
Michael David Ellis, 53, of Kitley Township is charged with:
- assault
- assault with a weapon
- uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- use of a firearm while committing an offence
- pointing a firearm
- forcible confinement
- possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)
- possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
Both accused remain in custody with bail hearings scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Ontario court of justice in Perth.
Comments