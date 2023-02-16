Menu

Crime

2 Lanark County, Ont. men facing assault, forcible confinement and firearms charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 10:28 am
OPP have charged two Lanark County, Ont., men on assault, forcible confinement and other charges. View image in full screen
OPP have charged two Lanark County, Ont., men on assault, forcible confinement and other charges. Global News
Two Lanark County, Ont., men are facing a long list of charges after a search warrant was executed Feb. 15.

Police say members of the Lanark Detachment, OPP tactics and rescue unit, OPP emergency response team and community street crime unit were involved in the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the two men and the seizure of a firearm.

Read more: Developer behind Brockville, Ont., aquatarium taking city to court

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Dustin David Cutmore, 38, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township is charged with:

  • assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • use of a firearm while committing an offence
  • forcible confinement
  • possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
  • failure to comply with a probation order
Michael David Ellis, 53, of Kitley Township is charged with:

  • assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • use of a firearm while committing an offence
  • pointing a firearm
  • forcible confinement
  • possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)
  • possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

Both accused remain in custody with bail hearings scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Ontario court of justice in Perth.

Click to play video: 'Area residents concerned about proposed 16 storey residential building that is heading to the Ontario Land Tribunal'
Area residents concerned about proposed 16 storey residential building that is heading to the Ontario Land Tribunal
