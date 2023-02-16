Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral to be held for 4-year-old boy killed in Laval daycare bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'Bus drivers honour victims of Laval daycare bus crash'
Bus drivers honour victims of Laval daycare bus crash
It has been a week since a city bus smashed into a Quebec daycare, killing two children and injuring six others. Bus service in Laval and Montreal briefly came to a stop Wednesday in honour of the young victims. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal.

The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.

A funeral notice published last week said Jacob was four and a half and is survived by his mother, father, sister, as well as grandparents and other extended family.

Trending Now

Read more: Bus drivers hold moment of silence in tribute to victims of Laval tragedy

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The alleged bus attack at the Garderie Educative Ste-Rose left two children dead and sent six to hospital with injuries.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven other offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Funeral details for the second child, who was identified by her parents as Maeva David, have not been announced.

LavalLaval bus crashdaycare crashLaval daycare crashLaval Daycare Bus CrashQuebec daycare crashJacob GauthierSte-Rose-de-Lima church
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers