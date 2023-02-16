1 taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Peterborough

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital following a fire in Peterborough early Thursday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 3:40 a.m., crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Maxwell Avenue in the city’s southeast end off of River Road South.

Acting platoon chief Phil Bolton says flames were visible from second floor at the rear of the building.

He said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Damage was contained to the home, he said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

An early damage estimate is $85,000, Bolton said.