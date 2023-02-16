Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 9:21 am
Peterborough Fire Services responded to a house fire on Maxwell Avenue early Thursday, Feb. 16. View image in full screen
Peterborough Fire Services responded to a house fire on Maxwell Avenue early Thursday, Feb. 16. Peterborough Fire Services
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was taken to hospital following a fire in Peterborough early Thursday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 3:40 a.m., crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Maxwell Avenue in the city’s southeast end off of River Road South.

Acting platoon chief Phil Bolton says flames were visible from second floor at the rear of the building.

Trending Now

He said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Read more local news: Campaign kicks off to bring $8.2M Community Health Centre to Peterborough

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Damage was contained to the home, he said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Story continues below advertisement

An early damage estimate is $85,000, Bolton said.

House FirePeterborough Fire ServicesPeterborough FirePeterborough House FireRiver Road SouthMaxwell Avenuemaxwell avenue fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers