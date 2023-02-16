Man in his 70s in life-threatening condition after downtown Toronto fire

Toronto fire says a senior has critical injuries after being rescued from a fire in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street West, near George Street, at around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a residential high-rise fire.
Paramedics said they transported a man in his 70s with life-threatening injuries to hospital after he was rescued by firefighters.
Read more: Toronto firefighter in hospital after industrial blaze in Liberty Village
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The fire was knocked down and the roads have reopened.
“Our thoughts are with the injured occupant and their loved ones. Please avoid the area – road closures are in effect,” Toronto fire said in a tweet.
Comments