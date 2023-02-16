Menu

Fire

Man in his 70s in life-threatening condition after downtown Toronto fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 7:50 am
A Toronto fire truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck. Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Toronto fire says a senior has critical injuries after being rescued from a fire in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street West, near George Street, at around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a residential high-rise fire.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 70s with life-threatening injuries to hospital after he was rescued by firefighters.

The fire was knocked down and the roads have reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the injured occupant and their loved ones. Please avoid the area – road closures are in effect,” Toronto fire said in a tweet.

Toronto ParamedicsToronto FireGeorge StreetBloor StreetFire TorontoToronto high-rise fireToronto highrise fireBloor Street fire
