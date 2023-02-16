Menu

Politics

John Tory works on transition plan after submitting letter of resignation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 6:09 am
Toronto Mayor John Tory is working on a transition plan today after submitting his formal resignation last night.

Tory stunned the city with an admission last week about an “inappropriate relationship” with someone who used to work on his staff, and said he planned to step down.

His office then said on Monday that Tory would remain in the mayor’s chair as his budget was debated at council.

Tory defended his budget during that debate last night, saying it was the best fiscal plan for the city, and chose not to use special veto privileges available to him.

He submitted his resignation letter to the city clerk barely an hour after the budget was approved, saying his last day would be Friday and he’d be working on transition plans until then.

