North Okanagan regional district launches design competition to help alleviate housing crisis

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is looking for new ways to stay on top of the rising demand for housing.

A new competition has been launched to streamline the process of building additional housing units and alleviate the current housing crisis.

Housing designers, professional or not, are invited to take part in a new competition from the RDNO, and they’re asked to submit their best secondary dwelling designs.

“We’ve got a panel of experts that will go through all the different designs and they’re being scored on affordability, usability, and how it satisfies environmental aspects,” said Kevin Acton, chair of the RDNO board of directors.

The winning designs will become pre-approved building plans which can be purchased throughout the North Okanagan. Sketches are being accepted for one-storey and two-storey secondary dwellings.

The RDNO says housing affordability and supply are some of the biggest challenges it’s facing right now. The goal is to reduce barriers for homeowners looking to build additional units.

“We’re hoping that it really just sort of omits the back and forth, that goes on, especially in rural communities between the building inspector and the proponent, that’s trying to put a home on their property,” Acton said.

Increasing the number of second dwellings on properties around the North Okanagan is just one way the regional district is trying to add to its housing supply.

“Our new bylaws that we’ve been looking at and changing are allowing secondary suites in almost every area. We’re trying to fit, sort of densify, into different areas. So we can create some more housing stock, so there’s lots going on in the planning department,” said Acton.

The pre-approved plans for secondary dwellings will help cities like, Enderby, Vernon and Amstrong welcome more people into their communities.

“We’re really landlocked, and so we’re looking for places that we can grow and have infill in a way that’s gentle in our community, but increases the number of housing options for our residents,” said Laurie Cordell, manager of planning services for the City of Armstrong.

The competition is currently open and cash prizes will be awarded to the best designs. In the future, if a housing plan is chosen, the designer gets a $1,000 royalty for each use of their design.

The deadline for submissions is March 20.