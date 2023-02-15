Lethbridge celebrates National Flag of Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Red and white with a maple leaf in the centre — that’s the Canada flag we fly today.

For anyone born in the late ’60s or later, it’ll be the only national flag they’ve known. But prior to Feb. 15, 1965, Canada flew a different flag.

“In 1964 they had the big flag debate in Ottawa about whether or not to change from the Red Ensign to a new flag, and many different flags were introduced,” explained Belinda Crowson of the Lethbridge Historical Society.

On Wednesday, Lethbridge took part in National Flag of Canada Day by replacing the flags outside city hall and the local legion.

“The Royal Canadian Legion here in Lethbridge has been great in perpetuating the flag day ceremonies, and have always invited the RCMP and the Veterans Association to participate the same ways we participated in 1965,” said former RCMP officer and president of the Lethbridge RCMP Veteran’s Association.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor said this year is particularly special as the RCMP also celebrates its 150th anniversary this May.

2:00 Is the trucker protest changing the perception of the Canadian flag?

The significance of the flag isn’t lost on Paul Brundige, president of General Stewart Branch No.4 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

“One of the greatest things with being a veteran is I got to wear that flag on my shoulder for 26 years serving in the Canadian forces, serving all over the world,” Brundige said. “When you’re wearing that flag on your shoulder, people recognize it right away.”

“As I understand it, we are the only country in the world that has a maple leaf as our symbol,” Crowson added, a symbol Lethbridge was flying prior to its official approval.

Story continues below advertisement

“The flag was actually flying in Lethbridge even before the Queen gave assent,” Crowson explained.

“The brewery was one of the first places in western Canada to fly the maple leaf. By the 15th of January 1965, they had a display on brewery hill, showing four of the new maple leaf flags as well as the Red Ensign.”

The Lethbridge Herald also flew the flag prior to Feb. 15, 1965.

The first National Flag of Canada Day was held in 1996.