Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crown recognizes that sentence of N.B. man who killed 3 Mounties should be reduced

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Killer of 3 RCMP officers in New Brunswick appeals to reduce sentence'
Killer of 3 RCMP officers in New Brunswick appeals to reduce sentence
The man convicted of murdering three RCMP officers in Moncton is awaiting a decision from the New Brunswick court of appeal to reduce his sentence. Justin Bourque was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 75 years, but the Supreme Court of Canada says that type of sentencing is no longer allowed. Nathalie Sturgeon has that story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crown prosecutors say they recognize that a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago may be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Prosecutor Patrick McGuinty made the comment in a written submission dated Jan. 20 to the New Brunswick Court of Appeal regarding the case of Justin Bourque, who in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

Read more: New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Bourque’s lawyer applied to the province’s highest court in December to have the precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced, after the country’s highest court ruled last May that convicted killers can’t be ineligible for parole beyond 25 years.

The Supreme Court’s decision involved the case of Alexandre Bissonnette, the gunman who murdered six men in a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Bissonnette was originally sentenced to life without parole for 40 years, but the high court said the law must revert to the way it was before 2011, and it reduced the killer’s parole ineligibility period to 25 years.

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court of Canada rules life without parole cruel and illegal'
Supreme Court of Canada rules life without parole cruel and illegal

McGuinty says Bourque’s sentence should be similarly amended.

Bourque’s case was on the Appeal Court docket today but no oral hearing was held and no decision was released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.

Moncton shootingParoleJustin BourqueNB Crimeconvicted killersconvicted killers parole
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers