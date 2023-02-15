Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man riding Toronto subway stabbed in face with broken bottle: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 5:28 pm
Police are trying to identify this suspect. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify this suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man riding the Toronto subway was stabbed in the face with a broken bottle and police are now appealing to the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Toronto police said it happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers were called to Chester Subway Station on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 2.

Police said the victim was riding the subway and the suspect stabbed him in the face with a broken bottle, causing facial injuries.

Read more: Woman injured after slashing at TTC’s Spadina subway station: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The suspect then fled the scene.

Trending Now

Officers described the suspect as around five-foot-10, approximately 35 years old with a medium build and light brown “messy” straight hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'TTC safety panel debate'
TTC safety panel debate
CrimeTorontoToronto crimeTTCTTC Crimechester subway stationChester Subway Station stabbingman stabbed broken bottle toronto subwayman stabbed toronto subway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers