Man riding Toronto subway stabbed in face with broken bottle: police

A man riding the Toronto subway was stabbed in the face with a broken bottle and police are now appealing to the public for help in identifying the suspect.
Toronto police said it happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers were called to Chester Subway Station on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 2.
Police said the victim was riding the subway and the suspect stabbed him in the face with a broken bottle, causing facial injuries.
Read more: Woman injured after slashing at TTC’s Spadina subway station: police
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The suspect then fled the scene.
Officers described the suspect as around five-foot-10, approximately 35 years old with a medium build and light brown “messy” straight hair.
Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Comments