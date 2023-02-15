Manitoba government economic outlook predicts improving fiscal position

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government’s economic outlook for the coming fiscal year predicts the province will outperform the rest of Canada.

Economic Development Minister Jeff Wharton says economic growth is forecast at 0.9 per cent compared to 0.5 per cent nationally.

That will be down from an estimated 3.6 per cent last year amid efforts by the Bank of Canada to slow economic growth to reign in inflation.

But Wharton says Manitoba’s efforts to create the right conditions for sustained economic growth are working.

“We are focused on creating the right conditions for sustained economic growth and investment to ensure a stronger, more prosperous future for Manitobans,” Wharton said in a written statement.

“Increasing employment opportunities for Manitobans, newcomers and future generations of workers is the foundation of this commitment and our most recent economic outlook shows these efforts are paying off.”