Politics

Manitoba government economic outlook predicts improving fiscal position

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 7:05 pm
Manitoba Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Jeff Wharton. View image in full screen
Manitoba Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Jeff Wharton. Global News
The Manitoba government’s economic outlook for the coming fiscal year predicts the province will outperform the rest of Canada.

Economic Development Minister Jeff Wharton says economic growth is forecast at 0.9 per cent compared to 0.5 per cent nationally.

That will be down from an estimated 3.6 per cent last year amid efforts by the Bank of Canada to slow economic growth to reign in inflation.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba deficit set to shrink as economy and Crown energy utility rebound'
Manitoba deficit set to shrink as economy and Crown energy utility rebound

But Wharton says Manitoba’s efforts to create the right conditions for sustained economic growth are working.

“We are focused on creating the right conditions for sustained economic growth and investment to ensure a stronger, more prosperous future for Manitobans,” Wharton said in a written statement.

“Increasing employment opportunities for Manitobans, newcomers and future generations of workers is the foundation of this commitment and our most recent economic outlook shows these efforts are paying off.”

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

