80-year-old pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Vancouver collision

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses and video after an 80-year-old pedestrian was hit by a flatbed truck.

Police said the woman was struck while crossing Cambie Street at 41st Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The truck was making a right turn to head south on Cambie Street at the time.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has video recorded in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.