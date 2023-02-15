Menu

Crime

80-year-old pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Vancouver collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 4:44 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses and video after an 80-year-old pedestrian was hit by a flatbed truck.

Police said the woman was struck while crossing Cambie Street at 41st Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The truck was making a right turn to head south on Cambie Street at the time.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has video recorded in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

