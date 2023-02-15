Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

One month after retirement, former Valour FC captain joins coaching staff

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 3:42 pm
A former captain of Valour FC is now a member of the club’s coaching staff.

Daryl Fordyce has been named Valour’s assistant coach and coordinator of youth development, the team announced Wednesday.

Fordyce, 36, spent the last three years as a midfielder for Winnipeg’s team in the Canadian Premier League, including a stint as co-captain, as he closed out a more than 20-year playing career.

He announced his retirement just last month.

The native of Belfast, Northern Ireland will join assistant coach/video analyst Jay Bhindi and goalkeeper coach Patrick Di Stefani to make of head coach Philip Dos Santos’ staff.

Click to play video: 'Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars'
Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars
Winnipeg SportsSoccerCanadian Premier LeagueValour FCWinnipeg SoccerDaryl FordycePhilip Dos Santos
