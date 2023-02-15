Man arrested after armed commercial robbery crime spree: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested following an armed commercial robbery crime spree between Jan 30 and Tuesday, Feb 14, Winnipeg police say.

Police say five businesses were targeted during the 15-day period.

Those businesses were four gas stations and one restaurant in the 400 block of Academy Road, 300 block of Wardlaw Ave, 3600 block of Portage Ave, 1800 block of Portage Ave and the 2300 block of Ness Avenue.

Police say, in many of the incidents, the man was armed with a knife and took money and product. In other cases, he just mentioned having a weapon, or was unsuccessful.

The robberies took place in the evening and it is believed that he was using a stolen vehicle, police say.

After the last robbery on Tuesday, officers in the area saw the alleged stolen vehicle being driven nearby.

The car was stopped and the man was taken into custody.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged and detained. The investigation is ongoing.