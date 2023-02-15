More than 20 snow geese found dead after hit by cars in Richmond: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Richmond, B.C., are urging drivers to use caution after 23 birds were discovered dead near roadways over the past few days.

On Monday, around 7:30 a.m., Richmond RCMP officers responded to Blundell Road where 20 snow geese were found dead.

Officers found the 20 dead snowbird carcasses. Police believe they were “driven over by a vehicle.”

On Wednesday, RCMP officers were told a large flock of geese were near the intersection of No. 1 and Francis roads. They found three dead geese that were apparently stuck by a vehicle.

“We are putting out a warning to drivers to slow down and look for birds,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said.

At this time, Henderson said the RCMP is not considering the incidents to be malicious in nature.

“Every year at this time we see large numbers of migratory birds flocking to our local greenways, fields, parks and school grounds but they also move out onto nearby roadways,” Henderson said. “Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours.”

Due to the large number of birds killed in the two incidents, Richmond police are liaising with the BC SPCA as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with potential information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.