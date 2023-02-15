Youth charged with assault after hockey game incident: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old was charged with assault after a hockey game incident late last week.

In a release, police said that during a Feb. 11 game, at the HRM 4-Pad on Gary Martin Drive in Bedford, two youths who play on opposing teams got into a “physical altercation.”

After the game, those two players passed each other on the way out of the rink, and one of them hit the other with a hockey stick, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital with what police called “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Meanwhile, the other 17-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the teen is set to appear in court at a later date.