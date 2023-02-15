OPP investigate 6 thefts, all at the same store in Centre Wellington

Send this page to someone via email

One store in Centre Wellington seems to be a popular place for shoplifters.

Wellington County OPP said they are investigating six separate reports of theft from a single retailer within a three-week span.

The first occurred on Jan. 17 at around 5:45 p.m. The suspect was described as a young woman 15-20 years of age, five-foot-seven in height with a slim build. She was wearing a black jacket with faux wool lining, long pants with a black and white swirl pattern design, black sneakers, large hoop earrings, and had long white fingernails.

Investigators say the girl is believed to have stolen items from the same store on Feb. 8 around 4:30 p.m.

Police are also looking for a pair of men, one aged 50-60 and another in his 40s, who were seen taking items from the store on two separate occasions, once on Jan. 20 around 4:15 p.m., and the other on Feb. 1 around 12:45 p.m.

One was six feet tall with a slight stagger, wearing a black puffy jacket, jeans, grey toque, blue shirt and blue suede lace-up shoes. The second suspect was five-foot-ten with black/salt and pepper hair and athletic build. He was wearing a red puffy jacket, blue/grey/green plaid button-down shirt, jeans, black leather shoes, and a gold wedding ring.

Investigators say a woman 35-45 years old was seen taking product from the store on Jan. 26 around 3:15 p.m. She is described as five-foot-six with dark hair tied up, wearing a hoop earring, a grey zip-up sweater and black boots.

The last theft occurred on Feb. 7 at around 2:45 p.m. The suspect at the time was a woman aged 35-45, five-foot-six in height with long brown hair, wearing ripped blue jeans, a blue hooded sweater with white design, beige boots, and a nose piercing on the right nostril.

OPP want to speak to the three individuals (seen in the photo) that were captured on security video at the time of the thefts.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.