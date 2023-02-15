Menu

Health

Mpox is still a global public health emergency, WHO declares

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 15, 2023 12:13 pm
Montreal connection behind monkeypox name change to ‘mpox’
A Montreal community organization believes it contributed to the new name change for the monkeypox virus. On Monday, the World Health Organization recommended a gradual name change over the course of a year to "mpox." As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, the new name comes after a series of consultations to break stigmas and confusion surrounding the disease – Nov 28, 2022
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said mpox remained a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alert, citing continued transmission in some countries.

Mpox – which spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions – was declared a global health emergency by the WHO in July 2022. The organization maintained its alert in November.

Read more: Monkeypox renamed ‘mpox’ by WHO following racism concerns

While the mpox outbreak is effectively over in most of the countries where it began spreading, it continues to be a threat in the parts of west and central Africa where it is endemic, the WHO’s emergency committee said.

It said there was continued sustained illness in some countries and likely under-reported detection and confirmed cases in others. Numbers of reported cases had declined since its last meeting.

“The WHO Director-General … concurs with this advice that the event continues to constitute a PHEIC,” it said.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

© 2023 Reuters

