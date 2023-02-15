Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 11:42 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Losses in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.61 points at 20,653.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.37 points at 33,968.90. The S&P 500 index was down 13.92 points at 4,122.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.28 points at 11,952.87.

Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite largely unchanged Tuesday, U.S. markets mixed

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.56 cents US compared with 74.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.54 at US$77.52 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was down US$18.90 at US$1,846.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down six cents at US$4.01 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stockstsx s&p
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers