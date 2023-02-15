Menu

Politics

Province calls byelection for vacant seat in Hamilton Centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 11:09 am
The Ontario government issued a writ Feb. 15, 2023 revealing a Hamilton Centre byelection for March 16, 2023.
The Ontario government issued a writ Feb. 15, 2023 revealing a Hamilton Centre byelection for March 16, 2023. Global News
Ontario has officially called a byelection for Hamilton Centre.

Under the Election Act, Wednesday was the last day for the Ford government to make the move.

Voting day will be March 16.

Individuals who have made it known they will be candidates include Pete Wiesner for the PC party, Sarah Jama representing the NDP, the Green Party’s Lucia Iannantuono and Liberal’s Deirdre Pike.

All are vying for a seat vacated by Andrea Horwath when she left in a bid to become mayor of Hamilton.

More to come…

HamiltonHamilton newsAndrea HorwathCity of HamiltonProvincial GovernmentByelectionHamilton Centrehamilton centre byelectionhamilton byelectionsara jamma
