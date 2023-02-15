Province calls byelection for vacant seat in Hamilton Centre

Ontario has officially called a byelection for Hamilton Centre.
Under the Election Act, Wednesday was the last day for the Ford government to make the move.
Voting day will be March 16.
Individuals who have made it known they will be candidates include Pete Wiesner for the PC party, Sarah Jama representing the NDP, the Green Party’s Lucia Iannantuono and Liberal’s Deirdre Pike.
All are vying for a seat vacated by Andrea Horwath when she left in a bid to become mayor of Hamilton.
