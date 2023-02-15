Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Ice safety around the South Saskatchewan River and city ponds, Brent Butt is on the road with a new comedy tour and celebrating Indigenous culture at Wanuskewin’s Nutrien Kona Winter Festival.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Winter ice safety around the river and ponds: Saskatoon Fire Department
Rob Hogan, the Saskatoon Fire Department’s chief of operations, says people need to exercise safety around the river all year long.
He explains what happens when the fire department is called to a river rescue.
Hogan also looks at what is required before designating ponds safe to use for winter activities.
Brent Butt back on the road with Saskatchewan shows
Brent Butt is back on the road again with a tour that is bringing him to several Saskatchewan communities.
That includes a date on Feb. 18 at Dakota Dunes Casino.
In this interview with Chris Carr, Butt talks about the inspiration for his material, people who make him laugh and some of his favourite old haunts in Saskatoon.
Celebrating Indigenous culture at Wanuskewin’s Kona Winter Festival
Wanuskewin’s Nutrien Kona Winter Festival is back, featuring Indigenous culture and heritage during the snowy season.
Jessie Muhlbach, an interpretive guide at Wanuskewin, explains what Kona means.
She also goes over some activities planned for the day, including dog sledding, dancers and teachings.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Another chilly day — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Feb. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast.
