Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto council to debate John Tory’s budget as mayor stays on for fiscal plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 6:15 am
Click to play video: 'John Tory will delay resignation until after Toronto budget'
John Tory will delay resignation until after Toronto budget
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto’s mayoral office says John Tory will be sticking around until after the budget period. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto City Hall will be under the spotlight today as Mayor John Tory remains in office to see his budget get debated.

Tory had announced a plan Friday night to resign after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with a former staffer.

But his office said Monday that Tory would remain in the mayor’s chair to see his fiscal plan debated by council today.

Some councillors have been trying to convince Tory not to resign, saying the city needs strong leadership, while others have said today’s budget debate could see attempts to alter certain proposals in the document.

Trending Now

Read more: John Tory set to remain Toronto mayor until budget process finalized

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

The budget is the first Tory prepared under new “strong mayor” powers granted by the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

Those powers grant Tory a veto over changes and the ability to push through his fiscal plan with only one-third council support.

Click to play video: 'Toronto council split on John Tory’s departure'
Toronto council split on John Tory’s departure
John ToryToronto City CouncilToronto mayorToronto BudgetMayor of TorontoJohn Tory resignation2023 toronto budgetjohn tory budget
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers